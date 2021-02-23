President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for vaccination against coronavirus in the country as soon as possible and promised to be vaccinated himself. His words are quoted at website office of the president.

Zelensky discussed the start of vaccination with Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko. The head of state confirmed his readiness to receive the vaccination “together with the servicemen as the supreme commander in chief.”

Lyashko said that two drugs for COVID-19 are registered in the country: Pfizer / BioNTech and Covishield (AstraZeneca). According to him, the first batch of Covishield vaccine has already arrived in Ukraine in the amount of 500 thousand doses.

“Vaccination should start as soon as possible, as soon as the regions receive the first batches. But it should be voluntary – no one needs to be forced, it is better to inform people in detail about the proper quality of the drug, ”Zelensky said and added that, first of all, doctors working with coronavirus patients and other medical workers will be vaccinated.

On February 23, it was reported that Ukraine has registered a vaccine against coronavirus of the Swedish-British company AstraZeneca, which has already been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Before that, in February, the Ukrainian government banned the registration of Russian vaccines against coronavirus in the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was no evidence of the effectiveness of the Sputnik V drug.