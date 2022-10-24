It is important not to waste electricity, with such a statement on October 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the heads of Ukrainian cities in the Telegram channel.

“Please see to it that energy is not wasted. Now is definitely not the time for flashy storefronts and signs,” he said.

Zelensky explained that austerity measures are needed to ensure that all cities in the country have access to electricity at a time “when its production is not possible in sufficient volume.”

Earlier in the day, the Kyiv administration announced that stabilization rolling blackouts had begun. At the same time, on Sunday morning, the Kyiv Regional Electric Networks announced that there would be no outages.

The day before, Ukrenergo announced that it was temporarily limiting electricity supplies in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions due to increased consumption. Later, local authorities announced blackouts in a number of regions and urged residents to stock up on water.

Massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities have been inflicted since October 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the missile strikes were a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime. In particular, he mentioned the emergency on the Crimean bridge.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

