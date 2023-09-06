The head of the Crimean parliament urged Zelensky to prepare Ukraine for a new division

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, called on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to forget about Crimea and prepare Ukraine for a new administrative division. He spoke about this in an interview. RIA News.

“It’s time for Zelensky to forget about the Russian Crimea in his inflamed brain and save the Crimeans from their madness and drug delirium,” the politician said.

According to Konstantinov, “the result of the division of Ukraine will be the withdrawal of a number of regions from the power of the Ukrainian Nazis.” According to the parliamentarian, only the return of the original Russian territories to the state can guarantee them the restoration of a normal, adequate life and the rule of law.

“It is worth starting to select possible candidates for the governors of Kharkov, Yekaterinoslav, Nikolaev, Odessa,” the head of the Crimean parliament also noted.