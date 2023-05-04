Ukraine should receive a signal about joining NATO after the end of the conflict. This was announced on May 4 by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We are realists, we know that we will not join NATO during the , but during the we would like to receive a very clear signal that we will be in NATO after the ,” he said on press conferences in the Netherlands.

Zelensky also said that he believes in the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. In addition, he expressed hope that mechanisms would be introduced to allow the use of Russia’s frozen assets to restore Ukraine.

A day earlier, the President of Ukraine called for making the country the 33rd NATO member after Finland and Sweden. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine cannot join the alliance until the end of hostilities on its territory.

Earlier, on April 30, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Ukraine would not join NATO before the conflict ended. According to him, otherwise it would have complicated the situation too much.

Earlier, on April 27, political scientist, lecturer at MGIMO Aleksey Zudin told Izvestiya that Ukraine would not join either the European Union (EU) or NATO as long as it would be accompanied by a real danger for the West. The West will not make any real concessions to the Kyiv regime, he said.

On April 13, First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Emine Dzhaparova pointed out that Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO is a matter of time. Kyiv plans to start accession talks before the end of this year, the diplomat said.

Earlier, on April 10, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the Verkhovna Rada appealed to NATO countries with a call to speed up the country’s entry into the alliance. In addition, the deputies expressed their hope that this issue will be discussed at the spring session of the parliamentary assembly of the military bloc in Luxembourg.

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that it would not be easy for Kyiv to receive security and membership guarantees from NATO at the upcoming alliance summit in Vilnius. According to the politician, he hopes for Ukraine’s early accession to NATO, but “it will not be easy.”

Commenting on the possible entry of Ukraine into NATO, Moscow emphasized that NATO would face a serious conflict if the country was quickly accepted into the alliance.