SCMP: Ukrainian President Zelensky should refuse to return lost regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must abandon the conditions he put forward on the “return” of the territories, declared military and political analyst Samid Basha in an article for the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to him, Kyiv’s demands are unrealistic. He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not agree to these conditions. For the sake of achieving peace, Kyiv should abandon its “claims” and ideas to “return” new Russian regions, the analyst urged. According to the expert, the “unreasonable” Ukrainian leadership does not know how to act in the interests of the people.

Ukraine’s desire to continue fighting and “liberate” territories is admirable. Unfortunately, heroism at the front does not fit well with the unreasonableness of the Kyiv political leadership, which sees nothing beyond its desire to “return” the lost lands. Samid Basha military and political analyst

Basha pointed to Zelensky’s supporters, who are increasingly reminding him that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily. According to the expert, under these conditions, Kyiv should take into account the interests of all parties involved, since the crisis can be considered not only Ukrainian.

Conditions of Kyiv

Zelensky has repeatedly spoken about plans to “return” the territories. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that he was ready to consider options that provide for the “return” of Crimea in a non-military way.

After Western media reports that Kyiv was being pushed into a dialogue with Moscow, the politician listed “absolutely clear” conditions for negotiations.

Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, reparation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that peace talks would only freeze the conflict. Russia is trying to achieve a “short-term lull” in hostilities in order to “restore strength,” the head of state is sure.

the last face-to-face negotiations of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul

Western pressure

At the same time, the West is increasingly talking about the need to resolve the situation through diplomacy. The Pentagon admitted that negotiations might take place after the stabilization of the situation at the front in the winter.

Military victory in the true sense of the word may not be achieved by military means, and therefore other means must be turned to. See also Khaleeji acquitted of covering up the crime of destroying a Lamborghini car Mark Milley Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces Gen.

Referendums on the entry of the DPR, LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation were held from September 23 to 27. On September 30, the signing ceremony took place in the Kremlin

The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is privately urging Zelensky to show openness to negotiations with Russia.

The publication La Repubblica wrote that the United States and NATO countries allow the beginning of a dialogue in the event of the “capture” of Kherson.

The American Conservative magazine believes that the West does not want to allow direct negotiations between the two states without the participation of foreign partners.

Russia’s position

The Kremlin believes that the words of the President of Ukraine about the “return” of the Crimea reflect the unwillingness of the Kyiv authorities to solve problems by non-military methods. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Kyiv is talking about the alienation of Russian territory, and this is out of the question.

According to an administration official, the Ukrainian authorities have “seven Fridays in a week” – they either negotiate or refuse.

Indeed, Ukrainian counterparts have seven Fridays a week. First they negotiate, then they refuse to negotiate, then they actually pass a law that prohibits any kind of negotiations, then they say that they want negotiations, but public Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Putin suggested waiting until Kyiv’s “good will” matures to continue negotiations. The head of state noted that Ukraine still has no desire to talk with Russia. At the same time, Putin recalled that Moscow’s position on this issue is known and “is not subject to any changes or doubts.”

How can we now discuss possible agreements if the other side does not even want to talk to us? Well we’ll wait Vladimir Putin President of Russia

After the start of the special operation, several face-to-face rounds of talks between the contact groups took place. Representatives of Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly met in Belarus, and the last meeting of the delegations was held in Istanbul on March 29.