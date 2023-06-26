Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to “put pressure” on Russia until the restoration of international order

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the world should put pressure” on Russia until the restoration of international order. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian leader stated this following a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Zelensky called the conversation with the head of the White House positive and inspiring. According to him, they discussed the course of hostilities and “the processes that are taking place in Russia.” “We discussed the further expansion of defense cooperation with an emphasis on long-range weapons,” the politician said.

On June 21, the Ukrainian leader doubted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons. “He [Владимир Путин] will talk about the use of nuclear weapons. I don’t think he is ready to do it,” Zelensky said.