Ukrainian President Zelensky asked citizens to reduce energy consumption from 17:00 to 23:00

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the people of the country to reduce electricity consumption from 17:00 to 23:00 if possible. He stated this in a video message published in his Telegram-channel.

This Saturday, residents of the Chernihiv region limited their electricity consumption by 20 percent. And in the country as a whole – by an average of 10 percent. Kyiv and the region – only by 7 percent. Please do more if you can. From 17:00 to 23:00 we must reduce our electricity consumption Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also warned of limiting electricity supplies in a number of cities. According to him, this is a necessary measure for the stable operation of the country’s energy system.

In some cities and regions of Ukraine, power engineers have to limit the supply of electricity – so that the entire system works stably Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Also, the Prime Minister of the country Denys Shmyhal said earlier that the population of Ukraine should reduce the use of electricity in the evening.

According to him, businesses should also turn off outdoor illuminated advertising and other energy-consuming devices. He explained that such a responsible approach would minimize recourse to power outage schedules.

Ukraine’s readiness for the heating season

On October 12, the Prime Minister of Ukraine assessed the degree of readiness of the country for winter. He urged citizens to carefully prepare for the winter, as it will be difficult.

Now readiness for the heating season in the country is more than 90 percent, heating points for the population have also been prepared Denis Shmygal Prime Minister of Ukraine

According to the politician, every family in the country should have candles, flashlights, batteries and warm clothes, “it is important to prepare this in case light and heat disappear during a missile strike.”

Aleksey Ryabchin, adviser to the head of the Naftogaz company, also warned a resident of the country about a difficult winter. Due to the upcoming difficult heating season, he urged citizens to stock up on warm clothes.

It will indeed be a very difficult winter… There may be temporary power and heat supply interruptions, so in order to stay warm in winter, really warm clothes will not interfere Alexey Ryabchin Advisor to the head of Naftogaz

Ryabchin noted that Ukrainians should prepare in advance and find out where the nearest heating points are, and if the authorities did not take care of their placement, demand to fix it.

In August, Oleg Popenko, head of the Kyiv city council’s committee on housing and communal services, warned that heating temperatures in apartment buildings in Ukraine were unlikely to reach 16 degrees this winter.

None of the officials said that losses in an apartment building are 40-50 percent, and 90 percent of the houses cannot have the same temperature on the floors. And if at the entrance there is a coolant corresponding to 16-18 degrees in apartments, then at the exit it will be 12-14 Oleg Popenko Head of the Committee on Housing and Public Utilities at the Kiev City Council

The head of the Ministry of Regional Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov also noted that this year’s winter is expected to be “super difficult” for the country. According to him, the heating season will start on time, but heat will have to be saved.

Electricity problems

An emergency power outage occurred in the Sumy region of Ukraine, said the head of the regional administration Dmitry Zhivitsky.

Again we have emergency shutdowns in the region. There is not enough capacity for the Shostka district yet Dmitry Zhivitsky Head of Administration of the Sumy Region

According to him, power engineers are already working on restoring power. He also urged residents to limit electricity consumption until the end of the day and from 8 to 11 am on October 17.

See also The United States will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine Related materials:

On October 11, it became known about problems with the supply of electricity in many regions of Ukraine. On this day, six regions of Ukraine were subjected to missile strikes: Kyiv, Vinnitsa, Rivne, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Nikolaev regions, as well as three cities – Krivoy Rog, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye.

In addition, in the Vinnitsa region, electrical equipment at the Ladyzhinskaya thermal power plant (TPP) was damaged due to strikes.

When the security situation allows, power engineers will assess the damage and begin to restore the damaged equipment. Ladyzhynska thermal power plant

Due to interruptions in the supply of electricity, work was suspended by the largest mining enterprise in Ukraine, Ferrexpo, one of the producers of iron ore.

Also on October 15, the operator of the electricity transmission system Ukrenergo reported that a power facility was damaged in the Kyiv region due to a missile strike.