Ukrainian forces continued their campaign to retake areas in the southeast of the country on Sunday, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s forces had “taken the initiative” after slowing down earlier.

Ukraine launched a prospective counterattack. The offensive has so far focused on capturing a group of villages in the southwest, and Ukrainian forces are trying to recover areas around Bakhmut.

Zelensky was interviewed by US television station ABC ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where Kiev hopes to receive strong indications of its future membership in the alliance.