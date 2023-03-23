President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ukraine will “respond to all attacks” by Russia, after an attack on Moscow by drones that left at least seven people dead in the Kiev region, and the bombing of a building in Zaporizhia, in the center-east of the country.
Zelensky said in his daily intervention after a tour of the front near Bakhmut and then in Kharkiv (northeast), “We will definitely respond to all attacks against our cities (…). All Russian attacks will receive a military, political and legal response.”
