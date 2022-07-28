Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine plans to increase exports of electricity to the EU, which, due to Russia’s supply blockade, faces potential energy shortages. “We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union“Zelensky said in his speech last night.” Our exports allow us not only to earn foreign exchange, but also to help our partners to resist Russian energy pressure“.

Russia has substantially reduced gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is used in part for the production of electricity. Zelensky said Ukraine connected its network to the European system despite the war. “We will gradually make Ukraine one of the guarantors of European energy security thanks to our national electricity production,” he said.

Before the invasion of Russia, Ukraine’s energy needs were met with 50% nuclear energy. The country also relied on imports from Russia and Belarus. Russian troops recently captured Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, a hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River and at least two coal-fired power plants.