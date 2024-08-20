Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message published on Monday night (19) that the Ukrainian military incursion in Kursk allowed his country to take control of almost 100 cities in that region of the Russian Federation, which is why Kiev can claim 1,250 square kilometers of territory from the country of dictator Vladimir Putin.

“Ukrainian soldiers continue the defensive operation in the designated areas of the Kursk region. Currently, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements,” Zelensky said during his meeting with the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions held in Dnipro (east) on Tuesday evening.

“We continue to reinforce our positions, stabilize the designated areas and replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine,” he added, referring to the numerous captures of Russian soldiers that occurred during the raid.

According to Zelensky, the Kursk operation would not have been necessary if Ukraine’s foreign partners had lifted all restrictions on the use of its long-range weapons against Russia, while its success demonstrates the “naivety” of the idea of ​​”red lines” in relation to Russia.

Zelensky commented, referring to the Ukrainian military incursion in Kursk, that “a few months ago, many people in the world, if they had found out that we were planning an operation of this kind, would have said that it is unrealistic and that it would be trying to cross the supposedly reddest of all red lines that exist in Russia.”

“The entire naive and illusory concept of so-called red lines in relation to Russia, which dominated the assessments of the war by some partners, has collapsed in recent days,” Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, the disbelief that would have been generated by the presentation of the idea of ​​Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk was one of the reasons why “no one heard about” the preparation of such an operation.

However, Ukraine’s advances at Kursk have already brought about a very important ideological shift, in Zelensky’s view.

That is why he asked Ukrainian diplomats to step up their work to convince partners, especially the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, to allow the use of their long-range weapons against military targets deeper into Russian territory.

“Ukraine is separated from the ability to stop the advance of the Russian army on the front by only one decision, which we expect from our partners. And this is a decision on long-range capabilities,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Russian military bases, airfields, logistics and other military facilities are completely legitimate targets for the Ukrainian defense forces.

“I insist: Putin’s reaction to the operation in the Kursk region shows that there is no rational reason not to allow us to be truly strong, truly far-reaching,” Zelensky stressed.