Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russia. This is reported by the “Observer” portal in its Telegram-channel.

According to him, in order to end the hatred between Ukrainians and Russians, Russia must “return” Crimea to Ukraine.

Related materials

“Crimea was the heart of Ukraine. Sunny, kind, bright. Seven years ago our heart was ripped out. We will never forget who did it, and we will never forget who allowed it. Some insisted that they ripped out our heart legally and politely. And now, clutching it in their hands, they sincerely wonder why Ukraine is offended, why it does not want to have good relations, why there is so much hatred, why Ukraine cannot forget and forgive it, ”Zelensky said.

He added that he had signed a decree on measures to “de-occupy” Crimea, among them support for the Crimean Tatar culture and protection of the rights of the inhabitants of the peninsula are named.

In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba announced that in the near future he would send Russia an invitation to participate in the work of the international “Crimean Platform” dedicated to the “de-occupation” of the peninsula. The corresponding summit is scheduled for May 2021 in Kiev.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.