Zelensky accused Putin of disrespect for Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of disrespect after the attack on the port of Odessa, which occurred during a visit to the city by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The head of Ukraine told the details of the shelling of the city.

Zelensky noted that, according to his feelings, the explosion thundered 300-400 meters from him. “We were at the port. Yes, a few hundred, 300-400 meters away there was a ballistic missile strike. The rocket arrived very quickly,” the Ukrainian president recalls that day.

The explosion in the port of Odessa became known on the afternoon of March 6. On that day, the Greek publication Prototema stated that the explosion occurred 150 meters from the Greek delegation, which, in addition to the prime minister, included eight people and their security. It is clarified that representatives of the Greek authorities were not injured.

Greek Prime Minister surprised by shelling of Odessa

Zelensky claimed that he not only heard, but also saw the explosion. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Greek prime minister was surprised by what happened. According to Mitsotakis’s recollections, the explosion occurred at the moment when Zelensky was explaining to the Greek delegation the importance of the port of Odessa. “He was very surprised, but I was not,” Zelensky concluded.

I don't know who was hit. In any case, it is something incredible when we have a prime minister of another state. I’m not talking about myself, I’m talking about some kind of respect for the leaders of other states, for people from other states. You see that there is simply no response from Russia, from Putin – to strike with a ballistic missile during the visit of the Prime Minister of Greece Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

After news of the attack on Odessa on March 6, Zelensky made a comment. He said that such situations show that Ukraine needs to defend itself better, in particular by using air defense systems.

A day later, Mitsotakis called Russia an enemy of Europe and promised to support Kyiv militarily and economically for as long as necessary. “You will not scare us, we will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary,” the politician emphasized during the conference of the European People’s Party in Bucharest.

The Russian Ministry of Defense named the targets of the strike in Odessa

On March 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops struck a hangar in the industrial port area of ​​Odessa. There, according to the defense department, unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were being prepared for combat operations. The object was hit, the department says.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev denied plans to attack Vladimir Zelensky’s motorcade in Odessa. He emphasized that if such a target had been set, Russian missiles would have hit it.

See also Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

In February, Medvedev said Odessa was a Russian city and called on it to “go back home.” Vladimir Putin also considers Odessa a Russian city. In October 2022, speaking about the special operation, he emphasized that Odessa can be both a bone of contention and a symbol of conflict resolution.