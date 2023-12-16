Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European Union leaders that starting negotiations on the country's EU membership is more important than agreeing to additional funding. The newspaper reported this on December 16 Financial Times with reference to officials.

“Zelensky privately told EU leaders that it was more important for him to get consent to negotiations on membership in the union than consent to funding,” the material says.

The European official also noted that Ukraine has liquidity for January, but after that the country will face limited funds, she added “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on December 15, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine, if it joins the EU, will become the fifth most populous and at the same time the poorest country in the association. In addition, the inclusion of Ukraine will require reforming key institutions of the European Union, the publication clarified.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on the same day that without funding from the United States and the European Union, Ukraine risks going bankrupt by March 2024. According to forecasts from Brussels and Kyiv, in the absence of support, March 1 will become the “day of collapse” of the Ukrainian state.

On December 15, Hungary used its veto power to reject the financial assistance program for Ukraine. In particular, the support plan for Kyiv included the provision of €50 billion from the EU budget until 2027.

Zelensky signed the application for the country to join the EU in February 2022. In April of the same year, the Ukrainian side submitted to the union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining candidate status, which was agreed upon in June 2023. On December 14, European leaders decided to initiate negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on accession to the European Union.