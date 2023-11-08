Zelensky said that the positions of some Republicans in the United States frighten Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky during an interview via video link at the conference Reuters Next in New York told Americans about the fear of Ukrainians. According to him, the positions of some members of the US Republican Party frighten the population of his country.

“Some of the Republican votes are really dangerous right now. Of course, our people are afraid of such voices,” said the head of state.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will continue to fight without the United States if Washington decides to change its position in foreign policy.

Earlier, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the United States had spent almost all the funds allocated for all areas of support for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. He clarified that the United States spent 96 percent of all funds intended for Kyiv. This volume includes military, economic, financial and humanitarian assistance.