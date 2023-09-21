WASHINGTON. Having closed the United Nations parenthesis, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky is in Washington this morning. He will change the register and the tone of the meetings will change. If at the Glass Palace in his double speech, first before the General Assembly and then before the Security Council, the leader of Kiev encapsulated the war in Ukraine within the scenario of defense and respect for the principles of the UN Charter and around this he leaders have been asked to reject Russian aggression, but in Washington pressing issues will dominate the agenda. Zelensky will have meetings in Congress in the morning where he will meet the Republican and Democratic leadership; at 11am Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will welcome him at the Pentagon and in the afternoon finally a double appointment at the White House with a meeting with President Biden which will then be extended to the delegations.

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 21 September

The appointment on Capitol Hill is of particular importance. Here Zelensky will see Chamber Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He will ask him to continue to concretely support the Ukrainian resistance by not blocking funding. Support for Kiev is waning slightly in the republican camp and there is pressure from more and more quarters for aid to be reduced. The Administration has requested over $20 billion to be included in next year’s budget, but discussions on Capitol Hill are stalled over the entire financial dossier.

At the Pentagon, however, Zelensky will find Austin and Milley returning from Ramstein where they presided over the 15th Contact Group. Washington today will announce another tranche of military aid for 350 million dollars, the White House has said that not everything has yet been finalized and that it is not yet ruled out that the Atamcs (long-range) missiles may arrive.

With Austin and Milley Zelensky he will take stock of the counteroffensive which is going slowly, or at least more slowly than expected.

Finally, the White House where Zelensky had been last December – the president’s first trip abroad since the start of the war.