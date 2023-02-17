“Ukraine will soon be in NATO to be able to stem Russia”: Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link at the Munich Security Conference and explains his vision on the conclusion of the conflict, adding that “there is no alternative for the Ukraine if not victory, there is no alternative but Ukraine in NATO”.

From Kiev, the leader under siege of the Kremlin used a metaphor to make Western interlocutors understand the need for other weapons to be sent to support his military: “Determination is never abstract. David defeated Goliath not with the power of conversation, but with his actions, his courage and his slingshot. We have courage, the slingshot will make us stronger. You are the Davids of the free world. glory to all those at the front.”

It is important to speed up the shipment of weapons to Ukraine “because people’s lives depend on this speed”, he highlighted, underlining that while the allies are discussing the sending of tanks, the Kremlin is thinking of ways to “strangle” Moldova .

In addition to NATO, Zelensky also aims to join the European Union: “Most Europeans support our membership, we have already obtained the status of candidate country. We are preparing to start with the negotiations and we are already aligned with the European economy, logistics and energy”.