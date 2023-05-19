Ukraine president wants to guarantee support, tighten sanctions against Russia and negotiate peace without ceding territories

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will travel to Japan this Sunday (May 21, 2023) to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

“Very important things will be decided there and, therefore, the presence of our president is absolutely essential to defend our interests.”, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

The G7 (Group of 7) is made up of some of the largest economies in the world: Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The war in Ukraine will be one of the main subjects of the event. According to Financial TimesZelensky will seek to bolster Western support and reach out to non-G7 participants such as Brazil and India.

New sanctions are expected on Russia for the war in Ukraine. The objective is to leave the country of Vladimir Putin with no alternative to obtain equipment, in addition to trimming previous sanctions circumvented by the Russians.

A peace deal with the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity is also to be discussed.

In addition to issues related to the conflict, on the agenda of the G7 summit are: the inflationary dynamics in the main economies of the world, ways to face the vulnerabilities of low- and middle-income countries due to the debt crisis and ways to accelerate actions aimed at change climate and energy transition, among other issues.

LULA

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is one of the guests at the G7 summit. He arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday (May 18, 2023). In addition to participating in debates, Lula will have at least 7 bilateral meetings during the trip.