”What the United States is doing towards Ukraine is not charity”, but ”an investment in democracy and security”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a historic speech to the American Congress where he assured that ”Ukraine will win” the war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. ”Your money is not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy”, it is money ”that we manage in the most responsible way”, Zelensky said, calling for sanctions against Russia to be increased. “Terrorists must be held accountable for the aggression,” he chanted, noting that US President Joe Biden supported his 10-point peace plan, but added that every member of Congress can contribute to implementation.

”Ukraine will never surrender” and will obtain ”an absolute victory” said the Ukrainian president, unleashing a big round of applause. The Russians “use everything” against Ukrainian cities like Bakhmut, where Zelensky has visited in the past few hours, but Ukraine “holds its lines and will never give up”. Zelenksy then recalled that “last year 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. Now only a few civilians remain. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood. Donbass has changed hands several times in fierce fighting. But the Ukrainians, the Donbass is standing”.

Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas even without electricity, the Ukrainian president said. ”Even if there is no electricity, the light of our self-confidence will not go out”, said the Ukrainian leader. ”Ukraine is alive and well,” Zelensky said.