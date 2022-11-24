“When the temperature is below zero, and millions of people are without energy, without heating and without water, this is a clear crime against humanity,” Zelensky said.

The 15 members of the Security Council held this emergency meeting at the request of Zelensky, after Russian strikes targeted, on Wednesday, the Ukrainian electricity network, killing 6 people and cutting off electricity and water for millions of people, especially in the capital, Kyiv, and separating 3 nuclear power plants from the network, leading to a power outage. in large parts of neighboring Moldova.

Nine months after the start of the Russian invasion of his country on February 24, Zelensky denounced before the UN Security Council the “terror equation” imposed by Moscow.

In light of the paralysis of the UN Security Council due to Russia’s veto right, which enables it to thwart any measure against its invasion of his country, Zelensky stressed that the international community “cannot be held hostage to an international terrorist (force).”

Zelensky had said in a tweet on Twitter before the start of the meeting in New York that “the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure are acts of terrorism. Ukraine continues to demand a firm response from the international community to these crimes.”

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched about 70 cruise missiles, 51 of which were shot down, in addition to 5 booby-trapped drones.

This bombing targeted strategic infrastructure at a time when temperatures are getting cooler in Ukraine as winter approaches.

During the Security Council session, the French Ambassador to the United Nations, Nicolas Rivière, described the targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure by Russian forces as a “clear violation of international humanitarian law,” reaffirming France’s support for Ukraine.

In Strasbourg, the European Parliament launched an initiative called “Generators of Hope”, calling on European cities to donate electric generators to Ukraine to compensate for the shortage caused by the power outages due to the Russian strikes.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said during a press conference that “the Ukrainians now need financial support to pass the winter,” while the mayor of Florence and the head of the Network of Major European Cities, Dario Nardella, said that the municipalities of the old continent have “up to hundreds of generators, including those with industrial scale, which can produce a lot of electricity.”