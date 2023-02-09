Brussels (agencies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a rapturous welcome in Brussels yesterday, as he seeks to push European leaders to supply his country with aircraft and long-range weapons to bolster Kyiv’s defenses against Russia.

Zelensky told the European leaders: “There will be no free Europe without a free Ukraine,” adding that his country’s forces are defending all of Europe in the face of Russia, which he called for putting it on trial, calling for imposing more sanctions on it.

He added to the leaders of the bloc, ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the Ukrainian crisis, that “a free Europe cannot be imagined without a free Ukraine. Europe is free and must be free and united,” calling for imposing more sanctions on Russia, especially against making marches.

He stressed the need to hold a trial for Russia, adding that Ukraine never wanted war, nor did it provoke Russia to war.

Speaking after taking part, for the first time ever, in all 27 EU leaders’ talks, Zelensky said EU leaders had said they were ready to provide Kyiv with planes to help it fight.

Prior to his participation in the summit, Zelensky delivered a speech to the European Parliament, in which he said: “The forces of his country that are fighting the Russian army are “defending you” (the European Union), calling for more European military support for his country.

Zelensky, who landed in Brussels from Paris, addressed the European representatives, saying: “We, the Ukrainians, are defending ourselves on the battlefield, and you too.” Zelensky had traveled to Brussels, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, to attend the European Union summit, yesterday.

Zelensky visited Britain, yesterday, in his second foreign visit since the start of the crisis, after his first foreign visit to the United States last December.

The European Parliament received Zelensky with standing applause, and Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola said in her speech that “Ukraine is Europe and the future of your country is in the European Union.”

She added, “Countries should quickly study, and as a next step, provide you with the long-range systems and aircraft that you need to protect the freedom that many have taken for granted.”

Zelensky’s visit to Brussels comes within the framework of a tour of European capitals, through which he seeks to push European leaders to provide his country with aircraft and long-range weapons to strengthen Kyiv’s defenses in the ongoing battles.

For his part, Macron said, upon his arrival to attend the summit, that he did not discuss granting Ukraine fighters during their meeting in Paris, and when the question was repeated by the journalists, he added: “I will not share with you the Ukrainian plans, this is not my job.”

The High Representative for Foreign Policy in the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union will send more weapons to Ukraine, while the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stressed the importance of the Union increasing the pace of aid provided to Ukraine.

NATO and powers in the European Union, along with the United States, are the main backers of the defenders of a besieged Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion.

European leaders talked about the $67 billion they spent on military and financial aid to Kiev, including those spent on receiving 4 million Ukrainian refugees.

But Zelensky has more demands. The Ukrainian army is facing a renewed Russian offensive and its leaders want Western fighter jets and long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian-controlled Ukrainian territory.

Macron, Scholz, and Sunak pledged that Europe would support Ukraine until victory in the end, but other leaders expressed different positions. For example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is the closest leader in the European Union to Putin, did not join the ranks of applause for Zelensky when he participated in the the group photo, saying “Hungary belongs to the peace camp” and called for an immediate ceasefire rather than a victory for Ukraine.

As for Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, she criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to invite Zelensky to Paris ahead of the Brussels summit, considering it “inappropriate”.