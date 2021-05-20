President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy starts a big press conference on the day of the second anniversary of his presidency. It is reported by Telegram-channel of the publication “Strana.ua”.

Zelensky will answer journalists’ questions against the backdrop of one of the largest aircraft in the world in terms of carrying capacity – Ruslan (An-124-100). The aircraft manufacturer is the Antonov serial plant located in Kiev.

A rally began at the same time near the aircraft building enterprise, reports Telegram-channel Klymenko Time. The protesters came out with posters “Art. 111 Ze! Hack. ” Thus, they hint Zelensky at an article about high treason.

On May 17, it was reported that Zelenskiy had lost more than half of the electorate. 43 percent of those polled among those who made such a choice in 2019 during the presidential elections would vote for him.

In April, it was reported that Zelensky topped the rating of trust in Ukrainian politicians. 46 percent of citizens trust him, 51 percent do not trust him.