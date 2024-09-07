Zelensky to Present New Ukraine Plan to Biden, Trump, Harris in November

A new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is expected in November and will be presented to current US leader Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to an Italian newspaper the Republic.

“We will prepare a plan in November. I will present it to President Biden, candidates Trump and Harris, as well as the leaders of the G7 countries, because I want to know their opinion,” the politician noted.