War between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky and the strong media response to Putin

Zelensky strong point on Italy to restore peace. Confirmation comes from request made from Ukrainian president to the premier Dragons. The two spoke on the phone in recent days and on that occasion – reads the Corriere della Sera – Zelensky he would have asked to Italy to take action for to organize a counter-summit the May 9a response to the military parade he will make Putin to Fly on the occasion of the feast for the liberation from Nazism. It is not known at what point it is the organization of the eventbut qualified sources of Chigi palaceconfirm that Dragons he said he was available. “We continue to help Ukraine and to exercise pressure on Russiaso that hostilities cease immediately, “the head of government said yesterday.

Zelensky in addition to weapons – continues the Corriere – now he is also asking for a media support: so he proposed to the leaders of the Allied countries a vertex in video conference to be held on May 9th. To cover the failure of the blitzkriegyesterday the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu he announced with emphasis a parade military “Without precedents“on the Red Square in Moscow and according to the Ukrainian secret services, he intends to set up some another among the ruins of Mariupol. And since Putin remains deaf to any negotiated solution, even rejecting the diplomatic offer of the Dadthe commitment to support remains Kiev. In all ways, including the hypothesis of summit on Monday.

