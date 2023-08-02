Zelensky spoke about the preparation of new serious strikes on the territory of Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegramchannel threatened Russia with new serious strikes on its territory. He stressed that he heard reports from representatives of the country’s defense and security forces involved in the study of this issue, highlighting separately the report of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

[Россияне] will definitely feel the consequences of our work. Seriously feel Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Related materials:

Drone attack on Moscow

On August 1, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) again tried to attack Moscow. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two devices were destroyed in the sky over the Moscow region, another was suppressed and fell on the territory of the Moscow City complex.

The last attack attempt was two days earlier – on Sunday, July 30. As a result, the facades on two office towers of the Moscow City business center were damaged.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the drone attacks, noting that the Ukrainian leader compromises the United States by carrying out terrorist actions against civilian infrastructure. She added that US President Joe Biden is walking on a rake scattered by himself under the name “country-sponsor of terrorism.”

Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, in turn, promised more unidentified drones after the drone attack on Moscow.

More unidentified drones, more war Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova said that the calls of the European Union (EU) not to escalate hostilities in the zone of special military operation (SVO) due to attacks by Ukrainian drones on Moscow are a PR move, the purpose of which is to make a monster out of Russia , which responds with terrorist attacks to terrorist attacks. She assured that instead, Moscow’s reaction would take place on the front lines.

Who will rule next?

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine, in connection with which the parliamentary elections, which should be held in the fall of 2023, as well as the presidential elections, which should be held in March 2024, may be postponed indefinitely.

At the same time, opposition Ukrainian MP Nikolai Knyazhitsky said that if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is unable to fulfill his duties, the government of the state will pass to the Verkhovna Rada.

Formally, according to the constitution, the line of succession is clear. When the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine takes over his duties. Nikolai Knyazhitskydeputy of the Verkhovna Rada

The words of Knyazhitsky were commented by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov. He denied the existence of such a plan in Kyiv and urged not to engage in such stuffing. According to him, there is a President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who performs his duties.