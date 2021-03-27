President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to politicians who discredit the coronavirus vaccination and said that they will be responsible for their words “both before the law and before God.” About this on March 27 informs press service of the President of Ukraine.

The press service noted that last week Ukraine received 215 thousand doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac Biotech, and in the near future the country expects additional batches of vaccine.

“Almost 50 million people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s CoviShield vaccine in India and Europe, which is eloquent testimony to the recognition of its safety and quality,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that the vaccination process is not going as well as we would like, because India has a restriction on the export of vaccines, and Ukraine expects that the Indian government will reconsider this decision.

“However, it should be understood that the positive solution of this issue is by no means promoted, but rather strongly impeded by the public statements of certain Ukrainian politicians. They launched a large-scale and dirty campaign to discredit both the vaccine itself and the vaccination process in general, ”Zelensky said.

Also, the President of Ukraine called on politicians who are gaining popularity on their negative statements about vaccination, “to very carefully select the words flying out of the mouth.”

“Because you will certainly have to answer for each of these words. And before the law of Ukraine, and before God. What is the biggest argument for you – decide for yourself, ”he said.

On March 25, Zelensky signed a document that removed responsibility from vaccine manufacturers for the consequences. The document was developed on the basis of WHO recommendations.

According to the law, “manufacturers and / or holders of registration certificates, including their employees, medical workers and other persons involved in the implementation of measures related to vaccination, are exempted from liability for the consequences of the use of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations“ for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease ” “. In the event of such consequences, the state ensures the implementation of appropriate compensation payments in the manner prescribed by the Cabinet.