Zelensky promised the European Union problems with Ukrainians due to aid cuts

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky threatened Europe with riots of Ukrainian refugees. He stated this in interview The Economist.

Zelensky believes that such a reaction could be caused by the curtailment of Western military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, Ukrainians are “very grateful to those who sheltered them,” but if “Europe drives these people into a corner,” it will become “a bad story.”

It is impossible to predict how millions of Ukrainian refugees in European countries will react to the fact that their country will be abandoned Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky expressed the opinion that prolonging the conflict between Ukraine and Russia “will create risks for the West in its own backyard.”

Zelensky changed forecasts regarding Ukrainian counter-offensive

Zelensky is confident that a big breakthrough can still happen in military operations. At the same time, he stated that if he had followed the advice of the West to bring large forces into battle at once, Ukraine would have lost thousands of people. The Ukrainian leader called for remembering that victory cannot come “tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”

If we push them from the south they will run Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky also admitted that maintaining the current volume of military assistance ahead of the elections in the West and especially in the United States will be difficult, “especially in the absence of significant progress at the front.” However, he does not believe that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, he will provide diplomatic assistance to Russia to resolve the conflict on Moscow’s terms.

Zelensky believes that prolonging the conflict is not in the interests of Ukraine

According to him, in this case the country will lose even more people, both on the front line and due to emigration. In addition, it will have to build a “fully mobilized economy” and the government will have to convey this prospect to its citizens. Zelensky is ready for such decisions, but only if weakening Western support becomes a trend.

At the same time, Zelensky once again emphasized that he does not plan to conduct any negotiations while Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine, and Russia is headed by Vladimir Putin.