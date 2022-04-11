President Volodymyr Zelensky has said foreign forces have killed thousands of people in Mariupol and UK intelligence agencies are warning that Russia may be using phosphorus munitions in its renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11 in Moscow in an attempt to mediate the conflict.

In its latest intelligence update on Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense warned that Russia’s previous use of phosphorous munitions in Donetsk “increased the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as the fight for town”.

Thousands of people have already died in the strategic port, Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelensky stressed on April 11 during his videoconference speech before the South Korean Parliament.

At the diplomatic level, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is expected to press for a negotiated solution to the conflict during his scheduled visit with Vladimir Putin.

These are the main news of the 47th day of the war:

7:03 (BOG) ‘BBC’: more than 20% of Russian soldiers have died so far in the war

More than 20% of the Russian soldiers killed during the war in Ukraine are officers, including 10 colonels, 20 lieutenant colonels, 31 majors and 155 junior officers, according to a journalistic investigation by the British network ‘BBC’.

The media ensures that its journalists on the ground have been able to verify the identities of the 1,083 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

In addition, about 15% of all confirmed Russian losses in Ukraine are paratroopers from units “that are considered elite of the Russian Army,” correspondent Olga Ivshina said.

06:38 (BOG) Ukraine prepares for a “last battle in Mariupol”

“Today will probably be the last battle, as we are running out of ammunition (…) It will be death for some of us and captivity for others,” the 36th Marine Infantry National Brigade wrote on its Facebook account.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces acknowledged that the Russians are likely to try to disrupt supply lines and attack transportation infrastructure there.

kyiv knows that the resistance must be greater. “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state. They may use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for your actions. We will respond,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video.

However, Ukraine’s military has repulsed several Russian attacks in the east of the country in recent hours, British intelligence said, as Russian forces push to establish control over the port city of Mariupol, the hub between the Russian-controlled areas to the west and east.

6:17 (BOG) Austrian Chancellor meets Putin in Moscow to call for an end to the war

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer becomes the first European leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of the war.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday in the Kremlin, after Nehamer visited Ukraine over the weekend.

The Austrian chancellor stated that his country is militarily neutral and that he hopes to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the “war of aggression”.

“It makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has morally lost the de facto war (…) It should be in his interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save lives,” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg added about the goal of Nehamer’s visit.

6:05 (BOG) Zelensky denounces that thousands of people have died in Mariupol

In a videoconference statement to the South Korean parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that tens of thousands of people have probably been killed in the Russian assault on southeastern South Korea.

“Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians do not stop their offensive,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

Addressing ROK lawmakers, @ZelenskyyUa asks South Korea to aid military hardware such as tanks and equipments that can intercept missiles to stop Russia from attacking not only Ukraine but other countries as well



The widespread destruction of the port city has been verified by various media outlets on the ground. However, exact numbers of deaths are difficult to verify with the ongoing war.

The eastern areas of the country, held by Russian-backed separatists and comprising the Russian-annexed province of Crimea, have been particularly hard hit since the start of the Russian incursion on February 24.

Zelensky also again urged humanitarian and military aid from his international allies to “survive the war.”

“Ukraine needs various military technologies, from planes to tanks (…) South Korea can help us,” said the president.

5:47 (BOG) London warns that Moscow would be using phosphorus munitions in Mariupol

Information from British intelligence agencies indicates that Russian troops would again use phosphorus ammunition in their renewed offensive against the eastern city of Mariupol.

Moscow’s previous use of such weapons in Donetsk “raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as the fighting for the city intensifies,” the UK explained.

“Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs diminishes its ability to discriminate when targeting and carrying out attacks, while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties,” it warned.

It is a lethal chemical explosive, prohibited by the Geneva Convention, which reaches temperatures of up to 2000 degrees and causes second and third degree burns.

The Ukrainian human rights defender, Liudmila Denisova, had already denounced last March the use of these ammunition by the Kremlin forces, who denies the accusations and assures that she has not violated international treaties.

05:33 (BOG) Russia claims it destroyed anti-aircraft missile systems donated to Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed on Monday that it allegedly destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country.

According to Moscow, the incident occurred when Russian Kalibr missiles launched from the sea hit four S-300 launchers that were hidden in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, in the east of the country.

In addition, the ministry indicated that 25 Ukrainian soldiers would have been hit in the assault.

However, the Zelensky government has not confirmed this information. Although Russia did not name the European country that would have donated the destroyed military equipment, NATO member Slovakia, which delivered such a missile system to kyiv, indicated that the material it supplied had not been hit.

With Reuters, AP and local media