War Russia-Ukraine, missiles on buildings in Kiev: several victims

The signal that the end of the war in Ukraine is far arrived yesterday evening from Kievjust as the general secretary of the UN Guterres he was speaking at a press conference with the Ukrainian premier Zelenskyin a very central area of ​​the capital, i Russians they have attached. One of the missiles launched ha hit it a residential building on the ground floor and has “caused casualties“A spokesman for the emergency services reported to local media, adding that investigations are underway to clarify whether it is dead or injured and in what number. The Russian bombing on Kiev during the visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, they had the purpose of “humiliate the UN“.

This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. What happened “says a lot about the true attitude of Russia towards international institutions, on the efforts of Russian leaders for humiliate the United Nations and all that the organization represents, “Zelensky said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.” The attack on Kiev has me upset. I failed“: said the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterresintercepted by the Portuguese TV RTP, immediately after the attack with missiles on the Ukrainian capital.

