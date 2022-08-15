Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the world will lose to terrorism and succumb to nuclear blackmail unless action is taken to prevent an accident at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.
He added in his video message, which he publishes every night, “If the world does not now show the strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power plant, this means that the world is losing. It will lose to terrorism. It will succumb to nuclear blackmail.”
Russia seized the Zaporizhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, shortly after it invaded Ukraine in February as part of what Moscow describes as a “special military operation”.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of carrying out bombing operations near the station last week.
#Zelensky #world #lose #act #nuclear #plant
Leave a Reply