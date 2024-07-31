Rovno (Ukraine) (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his country’s and the world’s desire to see Russia participate in global conferences aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Leaders and senior officials from more than 90 countries had gathered in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock in June for the first peace summit, which Russia considered a waste of time.

But Zelensky recently indicated that Moscow should be represented at the planned second summit.

“The majority in the world today say that Russia must be represented at the second summit, otherwise we will not achieve meaningful results,” Zelensky said.

“Since the whole world wants them to be at the table, we cannot be against it,” he told AFP and French media in western Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to negotiations, but will only order a ceasefire if Kyiv cedes territory claimed by Moscow.

In the interview, Zelensky also noted that Russian forces have made gains in eastern Ukraine because Kyiv’s allies are restricting their use of the weapons they provide, and that his forces are still waiting to receive weapons from abroad.