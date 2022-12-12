Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not mince words. “The authoritarian regime is dangerous because it involves great risks. One cannot be allowed to have control over everything. Because, when he passes away, the institutions stop”, explained the leader of Kiev in an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix program ‘There is no need for introductions’. “What if Putin dies? Then the war would end,” Zelensky added.

“Suppose Putin catches a cold and dies, or accidentally falls out of a window and dies, would the war continue?” the interviewer asked. “No – replied Zelensky – there would be no war. Something similar happened in the Soviet Union. Everything stopped. I think if he was gone it would be difficult for them. They should focus on domestic policy, not foreign policy.”

“I will remain president until our victory. And after that, I don’t know. For now I don’t think about it ”, added the Ukrainian president in reply to Letterman, who asked him what his plans were for the future. “I’d like to go to the sea. To be honest, David, I just want to go to the beach when we win the war. And I would really like to have a beer”.

Meanwhile, Russia has rejected Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s proposal to host talks between Moscow and Kiev at the Vatican. “I’m afraid that the Chechen and Buryat brothers, besides me, would not appreciate it. As far as I remember, there have been no words of apology from the Vatican,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The reference is to the accusations of cruelty against Buryat and Chechen soldiers in Ukraine formulated in recent days by Pope Francis.