Zelensky thanked two Ukrainian units in Solidar, saying, “They are holding on to their positions and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy,” without giving further details..

Zelensky added that he met with senior military leaders today and analyzed in detail the reinforcements required for the battle of Solidar and the nearby towns and the steps that should be taken in the coming days..

“We also discussed the situation regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition to the forces and cooperation in this regard with our partners,” he said.

For her part, Hana Malyar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, said that Russia is strengthening its forces in the country, but the Ukrainian forces are fighting fierce battles to control the town of Solidar in the east..

And she explained in a press statement that the number of Russian military units in Ukraine has risen to 280 Up from 250 a week ago, as Moscow tries to seize the “strategic initiative”.“.

Maliar continued, “The fighting is fierce in the direction of Solidar. They (the Russians) walk over their dead bodies“.

She added, “Russia is pushing its people to kill by the thousands, but we are still steadfast“.

Another senior military official, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, said at the briefing that the military situation in Ukraine remained “difficult”.“And that the fiercest confrontations are taking place on the eastern front.

He stated that the Russian forces are trying to break through the Ukrainian lines and surround their forces.