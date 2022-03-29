Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation is tense despite some Ukrainian military victories in the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces expelled Russian units from the city of Irbin near Kyiv, Zelensky said in his nightly speech via video posted on Telegram in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

However, fighting continues there and in other parts of the country.

Zelensky explained that Russian forces control the north of the Kyiv region and have resources and forces.

The situation also remains “extremely difficult” in Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donbass and regions of southern Ukraine.

Zelensky again called for tougher sanctions against Russia. Regarding the embargo on Russian oil supplies being discussed in Europe, he said that there are now many indications that such tightening of sanctions against Russia will only happen if Moscow uses chemical weapons.

A group of Ukrainian and international experts will be formed at the presidential office in Kyiv this week to analyze the sanctions imposed on Russia and their effects.