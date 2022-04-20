Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol in the east of the country as still very dangerous.

In his daily telegram address late Tuesday night, Zelensky said the situation in the city was “the most difficult”. He accused the Russian military of obstructing all attempts to organize humanitarian corridors and rescue Ukrainian citizens.

Meanwhile, Russia said no one had used a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol until 1000 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Tuesday evening that another humanitarian corridor leading out of the besieged Mariupol steel mills would open in the afternoon.

Wednesday.

The aim was to allow Ukrainian fighters to surrender and evacuate civilians, Mizintsev said in a statement issued Tuesday night. In recent weeks, the two sides have accused each other of sabotaging efforts to allow civilians to be moved to safe areas.