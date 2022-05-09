War Russia Ukraine, a school in Lugansk bombed

There is no peace in Ukrainewe fight relentlessly since 74 days and the Russians seem to have no intention of stopping. The long-awaited and feared May 9 arrived and today on the occasion of the military parade to celebrate the liberation from fascism, Putin he will give a speech to the nation and the world is waiting to understand what the next steps of the Tsar. Meanwhile, after a very heavy attack carried out on Saturday in a school in the Lugansk region, a tragic outcome. I’m 60 people were killed in the bombed building in eastern Ukraine: the Ukrainian president said so, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Yesterday, in the village of Bilohorivkain the region of Luganska Russian bomb killed 60 civilians“, he has declared Zelensky in video link with the leaders of the G7.

Ukrainian media reported that they had taken refuge inside the school 90 people and that about 30 had been rescued quickly. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresis “horrified“from the attack on a school in eastern Ukraine, which killed 60 people and demanded that civilians be spared. His spokesman said. Stephane Dujarricafter the president’s denunciation Zelensky to the G7. Guterres, the spokesman said, “reaffirms that i civilians and the infrastructure civilians must always be spared in time of war“. The attack, he added,” reminds us once again that in this war, as in so many conflicts, it is the civilians to pay the higher price“.

Read also:

Russia-Ukraine war, Draghi da Biden to follow a suicide line

Ukraine, the Pope to the warmongers of the world: “Arms do not lead to peace”

US inflation and Lagarde (ECB), markets: towards another turbulent week

Survey of mayors, surprise Mancinelli (Ancona), Bucci over 56%

Gran Canaria, the island loved by Italians where petrol costs 1.10 euros

Bono and The Edge play surprisingly in the Kiev subway. VIDEO

Intesa Sanpaolo, in support of Italian cooperatives in difficulty

Brindisi, the first energy community: 350 families will save on their bills