Russian forces withdrew from the west bank of the Dnipro River this month, but they are shelling towns and villages, including the city of Kherson, from new positions on the opposite bank.

In his videotaped nightly speech, Zelensky said that Russian forces had damaged a pumping station that supplies water to the city of Mykolaiv, northwest of Kherson.

Ukraine reveals its most prominent needs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven foreign ministers from the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries, Monday, that his country needs electrical transformers and improved air defenses to repel Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure.

“To restore order we need two things. We need transformers. This is the biggest component of the energy infrastructure to be restored. And we need air defense that allows us to shoot down Russian missiles targeting our infrastructure,” Kuleba told a news conference.

The Ukrainian minister’s remarks came as utility workers in the country scramble to restore power and other services, following the latest Russian attacks last week.

“But it is also important that we have such delegations in Ukraine. For this we thank our colleagues,” he added.

The ministers issued a joint statement after their talks calling for efforts to improve Ukraine’s air defences, and said the principles of sovereignty and equality of all nations would be under threat unless Russia was met with a firm response to its attacks.

Russia launched its latest barrage of missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure last Wednesday, causing power outages across the country.