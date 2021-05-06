President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for his support and powerful sanctions policy towards Russia, reports RIA News…

During their meeting in Kiev, Zelensky and Blinken raised a number of issues, including the “occupation of Ukrainian territories” and the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

“We discussed the issue of Nord Stream 2, which is also a very sensitive issue for us, for Ukraine. And I know that there are different positions on this issue, and in Europe, unfortunately, they sometimes do not coincide with the position of Ukraine. But on this issue we are united with the United States, ”the Ukrainian leader said.

In turn, Blinken noted that the United States supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and also considers the reform process and the fight against corruption important for the country’s development.

Zelensky stressed that he was amazed at how well Blinken’s team is aware of the details of what is happening in Ukraine and the situation in Donbass. He also invited US President Joe Biden to the Crimean Platform summit and expressed confidence that this year will be fundamental for relations between Ukraine and the United States.

Earlier, Blinken promised that the United States would respond to Russia’s reckless or aggressive actions. At the same time, he noted, Washington would prefer “more stable and predictable relations” with Moscow.