Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States on Thursday for unlocking a new tranche of military aidand urged his valuable ally to maintain this “essential” aid, whose future seems increasingly uncertain.

Washington granted kyiv a $250 million package that includes ammunition – that the country needs -, and air defense systems to face Russian attacks.

For Ukraine, this good news leaves a bitter taste, since it is the last section available without a new vote in the United States Congresswhich for the moment refuses to allocate more money.

“I thank President Joe Biden, Congress and the American people,” Volodimir Zelensky reacted on Thursday in X, considering that this aid would cover “Ukraine's most urgent needs.”

“American leadership” among kyiv's allies plays an “essential role in the fight against terror and aggression,” he praised.

“To defend freedom and security in Ukraine, in Europe and also in the United States, We must continue to respond firmly and decisively to Russian aggression,” the president concluded.

After a disappointing 2023 for Ukraine, whose great counteroffensive did not give the expected results on the frontkyiv fears a withdrawal of Western countries.

In Washington, but also in Europe, the idea of ​​unconditional support cracked, weakened by political divisions over the high cost of military aid.

However, Volodymyr Zelensky's allies continue to affirm that they will not abandon him. The US ambassador to the country, Bridget Brinkrecalled Thursday that “the financial needs to help Ukraine defend itself remain critical and urgent.”

