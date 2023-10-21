Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the new German aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky stressed the importance of the additional Patriot missile defense system unit and the new “Iris-T” systems. “We are working together to ensure that the Patriot systems in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers succeed in achieving more in the coming winter,” Zelensky said during his evening speech on Friday. In addition to the aforementioned missile defense systems, the winter aid package promised by Schulz on Thursday includes Gibbard anti-aircraft tanks as well as new ammunition for them.