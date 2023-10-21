DAfter a telephone conversation with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj thanked him for the new German aid package to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Zelensky attached particular importance to the additional unit of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and new Iris-T systems. “We are working together to ensure that the “Patriots” can achieve more in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers this winter,” Zelenskyj said in his evening speech on Friday.

According to government sources, the Chancellor himself reaffirmed his continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression in the telephone conversation. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian war of aggression for 20 months and is heavily dependent on Western arms support.

According to the Ukrainian president, Zelenskyj and Scholz also spoke about the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum next Tuesday in Berlin. High-ranking representatives of the governments of both countries and business will take part in the event. “I believe it will be a success,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Biden is requesting a billion-dollar package for Ukraine and Israel from Congress

US President Joe Biden asked the US Congress for a 105 billion US dollar (a good 94 billion euros) aid package with support for Ukraine and Israel. The Democrat is seeking more than $61 billion for Ukraine alone, the White House announced on Friday. The vast majority is intended for military support in various forms – including the increase in stocks of the US Army, which has passed on its own equipment to Kiev.







It is unclear whether the aid package has a chance in the US Congress. There the Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives and Biden’s Democrats in the Senate. A request from Biden with requested funds for Ukraine from August was not taken into account in the budget planning. Legislative work is currently largely paralyzed because the US House of Representatives has no leader.

In Russia, Colonel General Viktor Afsalov is said to have been appointed as the new head of the Russian Aerospace Forces, succeeding the deposed General Sergei Surovikin. This was initially reported by state media, citing anonymous sources in the military authorities. However, official confirmation was still pending on Friday evening.