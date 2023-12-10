It is the first time that the Ukrainian president travels to Latin America since the start of the war in his country. This December 10, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed aspects of his fight against the Russian invasion with the leaders of Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay during his visit to Argentina to attend the presidential inauguration of the ultra-liberal Javier Milei, who has suggested holding a peace summit. about Ukraine in the region.

During his visit to Argentina on the occasion of the inauguration of the libertarian Javier Milei in the Argentine Presidency, the Ukrainian president arrived in Buenos Aires, where he took the opportunity to meet with some of the leaders of the region present at the event.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, both Moscow and Kiev have courted Latin American countries, which have been divided over the conflict, with some supporting Kiev while others supporting Moscow.

“The powerful and united voice of Latin American countries supporting the struggle of the Ukrainian people for freedom and democracy is very important for us,” Zelensky said on social media after the meetings.

Zelensky said he was grateful to Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and his country “for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 10, 2023. © Press service of the President of Ukraine / Reuters

He praised Uruguay's participation in the third meeting of foreign advisors on the implementation of the Ukrainian formula in the peace negotiation, and invited Ecuador and Paraguay to join the initiative.

Zelensky also spoke with his Paraguayan counterpart, Santiago Peña, whom he “thanked for his firm support for Ukraine within international organizations.”

For his part, in dialogue with the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, Zelensky discussed the possibilities of “expanding bilateral cooperation.”

The three South American countries had voted in favor of a February 2023 UN resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky participated this Sunday in Milei's inauguration ceremony and when the new president of Argentina came out to give his inauguration speech on the steps of Congress, both greeted and hugged, exchanged a few words and said goodbye with a new hug.