Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks to countries for their continued support in helping his country with weapons during the current crisis.

“We made significant progress this week in implementing the concluded defense agreements and other support packages,” Zelensky said in his video speech on Saturday evening.

He explained, “Denmark, thank you for the new defense package, which is actually the 12th package. (It consists of) equipment, ammunition and missiles for our air defense.”

He added, “Germany, thank you for the new batch of military aid. Belgium, your participation in training our pilots is well received. Thank you, Norway, (for) your decision to provide additional funding for Ukraine’s recovery. It is vital. Thank you!”

He continued, saying: “South Korea, thank you for the new financial support agreement. The United States, thank you!”

Despite this, Kiev is still awaiting a German decision regarding whether Berlin will provide Taurus cruise missiles, a decision that will take longer than Ukraine had hoped for.