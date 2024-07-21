Volodymyr Zelensky Pays Tribute to Joe Bidenfor “the unwavering support” given to Ukraine during the nearly two-year war against Russia. In a post on X after the announcement of the US president’s withdrawal from the race, the Ukrainian president wrote: Kiev “is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s struggle for freedom, which, together with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be crucial.”

“In recent years, many strong decisions have been made that will be remembered as courageous steps taken by President Biden in response to difficult times. And we respect today’s difficult but strong decision,” Zelensky continued. “We will always be grateful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin from occupying our country, and continued to support us during this terrible war.”

In the spring, the United States approved a $61 billion package for Kiev, which after months of stalemate began to receive weapons and aid. About ten days ago, at the NATO summit in Washington, the Atlantic Alliance launched a structural plan for Kiev

Now, the picture is changing. Zelensky has had contact with Donald Trump in recent days. The Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States has been saying for months that he is convinced that he can bring about a rapid conclusion to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, even in his latest rally in Michigan, used words of appreciation for authoritarian leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance, has publicly rejected the aid granted by the US to Ukraine and in an article in the New York Times he called a negotiated solution to the conflict inevitable.

Zelensky must consider a different scenario in the coming months. For now, the Ukrainian president stresses that “the current situation in Ukraine and throughout Europe is no less challenging and We sincerely hope that continued strong American leadership will prevent Russian evil to succeed or to make his aggression bear fruit.”