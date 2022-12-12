“At this time, it has become possible to partially restore supplies in Odessa and other cities and regions in the region. We are doing our best to reach as many as possible in the conditions created after the Russian attacks,” Zelensky said in his videotaped nightly address.

Russian forces used drones to bomb two power stations in Odessa on Saturday, cutting off electricity for about 1.5 million people.

Zelensky said Odessa was “among the regions with the most frequent power outages”.

On the other hand, Zelensky said that he had a phone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Sunday, and thanked him for the “unprecedented” assistance that Washington has provided to Kiev since the start of the Russian attack last February.

“I thanked him for the unprecedented defense and financial assistance that the United States provides to Ukraine. This not only contributes to victory on the battlefield, but also supports the stability of the Ukrainian economy,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram.

“We also appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to restore Ukraine’s energy system,” he added.

Ukraine’s power grid has been damaged since October, as a result of repeated Russian missile and drone attacks, sometimes cutting power to millions of civilians.