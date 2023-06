Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech. | Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reiterated to the Latin American press that he wants to have a meeting with the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). To date, this meeting has not yet taken place.

“It’s not the first time I’ve said publicly, not publicly and I’ve confirmed it once more, I’m interested in having this meeting,” Zelensky told Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform”. “I have offered several formats. I invited the president (Lula) several times, and invited him to visit Ukraine. We got in touch with president Lula’s team when he had meetings in Spain and Portugal, when he was in Europe”, he added.

Zelensky stated that he also tried to meet, which did not take place, during the G7 summit in Japan.