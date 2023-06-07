Pope Francis’ envoy to Ukraine to mediate peace with Russia, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, met this Tuesday (6) in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reaffirmed that he will not accept any end to hostilities that do not include a Russian withdrawal from its country’s territories.

“The enemy would take advantage of a pause to strengthen its capabilities and launch another offensive,” said Zelensky in the meeting with Zuppi, who warned that a ceasefire as the conflict stands would provoke “a new wave of crime and terrorism” by part of Russia.

Zelensky insisted to the Vatican mediator that “Russia must withdraw with all its troops from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders,” according to a statement about the meeting released by the Ukrainian presidential office.

At the meeting, Zelensky also blamed Russia for the destruction of the dam at the New Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine, which has caused a natural and humanitarian disaster in the area and is forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. The Kremlin, for its part, blames the Ukrainians.

“This crime poses enormous threats and will have serious consequences for people’s lives and the environment,” said Zelensky, who also discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Zuppi.

According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zuppi conveyed to Zelensky Pope Francis’ solidarity with the Ukrainian people and his readiness to seek means for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the return of children deported by Russia and “the restoration of justice”. .

Zelensky and Zuppi also discussed the implementation of the so-called Ukrainian Peace Formula, a roadmap for peace presented by Kiev that makes Russia’s complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territories a condition for peace.

“We welcome the willingness of other countries and allies to seek paths to peace, but as the war is still taking place on Ukrainian territory, the algorithm for peace can only be Ukrainian,” concluded Zelensky. Zuppi arrived in Kiev on Monday (5) for a two-day visit.

In May, when he visited Francis at the Vatican, in his first face-to-face conversation with the pope since the beginning of the war, Zelensky had already stated that the Ukrainian formula would be the only one capable of generating “just” peace.