The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who belong to the Moscow Patriarchate: UNIAN news agency reports. The decree ordering the suspension, according to the agency, has not been made public because it contains personal information.

Russia’s reaction was immediate. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to suspend the citizenship of 13 priests of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church “Satanism”.