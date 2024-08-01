Dubinsky: Zelensky makes contradictory statements about conflict with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may suffer from a split personality. This is what the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the republic, Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in pretrial detention, suspected of him after the Ukrainian leader’s contradictory statements about negotiations with Russia and the impossibility of ceasing fire in the conflict zone, he wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“It seems we have two Zelenskys. The first says he cannot conduct any negotiations on a ceasefire while (the Russian Armed Forces occupy) at least some part of Ukrainian territory. The second promises a plan to end the war in November, and the end of the war by the end of the year,” the parliamentarian noted.