Ukraine: Zelensky, Russia should attend peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He believes that Russia should attend a second peace summit in Ukraine, following the first meeting in Switzerland last month. “I believe that Russian representatives should be present at the second summit,” the Kiev leader said, explaining at a press conference the preparatory work for the new meeting.

Ukraine: Zelensky, I’m not worried about Trump being president again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not worried about the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency, despite fears he could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin and undermine Washington’s support for Kiev. “I think if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I’m not worried about that,” he said at a press conference in Kiev. The Ukrainian leader said that during his recent trip to the United States for the NATO summit he met with Republican governors and was assured of the party’s support. “There are hawks whose messages are more right-wing or more radical. But I want to tell you that the majority of the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky assured.